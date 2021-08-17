Advertisement

State Police provide more information on Carthage shooting

State police are providing more context to Tuesday’s shooting in Carthage.
State police are providing more context to Tuesday's shooting in Carthage.
By 7 News Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 3:30 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - State Police are providing more context to Tuesday’s shooting in Carthage.

They said Shannon Ayers often did odd jobs for Randy Bailey. On Tuesday, Ayers was mowing the grass at around 6:45 in the morning, when police say he needed more gas and went to the garage.

That’s when, for an unknown reason, Bailey shot at Ayers, according to police, then turned the gun on himself.

