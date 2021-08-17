Advertisement

Theresa Free Library hosts open house to celebrate its history

The Theresa community held an open house on Tuesday at the Theresa Free Library, built with $7,500 donated by Andrew Carnegie back in 1910.
The Theresa community held an open house on Tuesday at the Theresa Free Library, built with $7,500 donated by Andrew Carnegie back in 1910.(WWNY)
By Brendan Straub
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 5:45 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
THERESA, New York (WWNY) - The Theresa community is hosting open house on Tuesday at the Theresa Free Library, built with $7,500 donated by Andrew Carnegie back in 1910.

The structure boasts its original woodwork and fixtures, and today’s open house was a chance to showcase what services the library has, and the building they’re in.

“I think it’s a point of pride in the community,” said Library Director Kristy Perry. “Not all Carnegie libraries are still libraries. A lot of them have been turned into other types of buildings, so I think it’s nice when you have something that has such a long history.”

The open house will run until 9 o’clock Tuesday night with a chance to tour and view the library’s museum, with artifacts from the region’s history as well as browse its extensive book collection.

