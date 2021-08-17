Advertisement

Tomorrow’s Health: opioids for kids, new guidance for RSV & lower death risk

By 7 News Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 7:02 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A study in “Pediatrics” finds almost half of opioid prescriptions for children and young adults in the U.S. had high-risk patterns that increase the chance of an overdose or misuse.

For example, researchers found 42 percent of prescriptions exceeded a three-day supply.

New guidance for RSV

In response to the unusual rise of cases among infants and children of the respiratory virus known as RSV, the American Academy of Pediatrics has issued new guidance.

The doctors group recommends the consideration of the antibody palivizumab to treat in infants at increased risk of severe disease.

RSV, which is typically seen in the fall and winter, has been on the rise since the spring.

Lower death risk

A new 15-year study finds regular exercise reduces the overall risk of death from natural causes, even if the physical activity takes place in polluted areas.

Although the researchers in Hong Kong add that less exposure to air pollution is better for health.

