Vehicle passenger faces weapons possession charges

LISBON, New York (WWNY) - A DeKalb man is accused of illegal weapons possession.

State police say 35-year-old Matthew Hopper was a passenger in a vehicle they pulled over in the town of Lisbon on Friday.

Troopers searched the vehicle and say they found Hopper in possession of a 9 mm “ghost gun,” two loaded magazines, a silencer, and a quantity of suboxone.

Hopper was charged with second- and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

He was arraigned in Pierrepont town court and released under probation supervision. He’s due in Lisbon town court at a future date.

