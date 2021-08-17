Advertisement

Vehicle passenger faces weapons possession charges

A 35-year-old DeKalb man allegedly had the above weapons in his possession when a vehicle he...
A 35-year-old DeKalb man allegedly had the above weapons in his possession when a vehicle he was a passenger in was pulled over by state police.(New York State Police)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 7:46 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LISBON, New York (WWNY) - A DeKalb man is accused of illegal weapons possession.

State police say 35-year-old Matthew Hopper was a passenger in a vehicle they pulled over in the town of Lisbon on Friday.

Troopers searched the vehicle and say they found Hopper in possession of a 9 mm “ghost gun,” two loaded magazines, a silencer, and a quantity of suboxone.

Hopper was charged with second- and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

He was arraigned in Pierrepont town court and released under probation supervision. He’s due in Lisbon town court at a future date.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people were injured – one critically – in a shooting at Bailey's Auto Refinishing in...
One dead from self inflicted wound, another injured after shooting in Carthage
The boards came off 140 High Street on Monday to give us a tour of how it was left.
A look inside the condemned Watertown building at 140 High St
WWNY Diversity is top priority for police reform, says Jefferson County sheriff
Unattended 2-year-old leaves home & crosses highway
Going from bad to worse. 7 News has learned a Watertown area motel is closing, making county...
Relax Inn is closing, more Watertown tenants to be displaced
A new problem at Watertown’s tent city. The camp was set up last week as a place for displaced...
City’s homeless find shelter in Watertown’s tent city prepped for those displaced by apartment condemnation

Latest News

The Badenhausen Library is Brasher Falls was set to close at year's end, but will stay open...
Brasher’s Badenhausen Library stays open, thanks to some help
The Watertown Red & Black hope to bounce back after a loss to Syracuse over the weekend.
Red & Black look to bounce back after loss to Syracuse
The north country's wake up weather forecast.
Cloudy, humid, warm & rainy
Hospice of Jefferson County
Watertown lawmakers nix hospice funding request