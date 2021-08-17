William E. Knowlton, 80, of Heuvelton

Mr. Knowlton passed away at the Canton-Potsdam Hospital on Sunday evening August 15, 2021 surrounded by his loving family. (Source: Funeral Home)

HEUVELTON, New York (WWNY) - Funeral services for William E. Knowlton, age 80 of Heuvelton, will be held at 2:00pm on Monday (August 23, 2021) at the Heuvelton Fire Department with Rev. Chris Carrara officiating. Burial will follow at the Hillcrest Cemetery in Heuvelton.

Calling hours will be held also on Monday at the Fire Hall from 10:00am until the time of the service. Mr. Knowlton passed away at the Canton-Potsdam Hospital on Sunday evening August 15, 2021 surrounded by his loving family.

Surviving is his wife Heidi; a son Jeffery Knowlton & his wife Ann of Ogdensburg; daughters Stephanie “Sissy” Brown of Heuvelton, Brooklyn Knowlton age 6, Blakelynn Knowlton age 5 and Melissa Badlam of Texas; grandchildren Jacob Knowlton & his wife Katelynn of Nebraska; brothers David Knowlton & his wife Catherine of Endicott, NY and Stephen Knowlton of Heuvelton; a sister Judy Bailey & her companion Paul Hynes of Tunica, MS; a brother-in-law Paul Kennedy of Heuvelton, along with many nieces, nephews & cousins and special friends Stan & Kellie Harris of Heuvelton.

His sister Joan Kennedy predeceased him on Oct 23, 2020.

Bill was born on August 4, 1941 a son of the late Wesley & Muriel (Edgar) Knowlton. He graduated from Heuvelton High School and was married to Sheila Sprowls which later ended. On January 10, 2004 he was married to Heidi Badlam at the Heuvelton Presbyterian Church.

During his career he was employed at Aiello Cheese, Macadam Cheese, Bob Sloan Construction, coowned Dashnaw-Knowlton Builders and the Village of Heuvelton Public Works Department where he retired from in 2012.

Bill enjoyed his camp in Parishville, and watching Heuvelton high school sports and Syracuse Basketball. He was a member of the Village Board and active member of the Heuvelton Fire Department where he held the position of chief, and also earned St. Lawrence County Chiefs Association Fireman of the year award during his time with the department.

Due to Bill’s unwavering love and support of his community, it was made evident with the recent dedication of a park and pavilion in his name in the village of Heuvelton. He will always be remembered for the love of his family, friends and community.

Memorial contributions can be made to the Heuvelton Volunteer Fire Department State Street, Heuvelton, NY 13654. Condolences and fond memories can also be shared online at www.foxandmurrayfuneralhome.com.

