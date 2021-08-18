Carol A. Berkman (Funeral Home)

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Carol A. Berkman, 77, of Watertown, passed away peacefully August 13 at Samaritan Medical Center where she had been a patient for a short time.

Carol, the daughter of Grace and Charles Crimmins, was born at Freeman Field in Seymour, Indiana on May 11, 1944. Carol’s father was in the Air Force and she lived in several places growing up before finally settling in Watertown, NY. She graduated from Watertown High School in 1962.

Carol met her husband, Bill, in Watertown and they married on August 11, 1965 at Holy Family Church.

She is survived by her loving and devoted husband, Bill, her mother,Grace Crimmins of Watertown, daughter Kelly (Jeff) of Watertown, son Rick (Jessica) of Potsdam, sisters Judith LeTendre (Jerry) of Cape Vincent and Patricia Crimmins of Florida. She is also survived by 3 of her 4 grandchildren, nieces and nephews and many more who loved her.

Carol was pre-deceased by her father, Charles and her sweet angel Jory, her grandson.

Carol was a member of the Watertown Racquet Club and Watertown Golf Club where she played tennis and golf for many years. Here she met many of her friends whom she still is close to today. Carol had a great sense of humor and an infectious laugh, and was never hesitant about speaking her mind. She was an avid reader and loved gardening.

Carol’s greatest joy were her children and her grandchildren. She was always involved in all her children’s endeavors and never missed a sporting event or activity in which they were involved. Nat’s love for her grandchildren was unparalleled to anything else; she made most games, theatrical productions, chorus and band concerts and all the hockey, soccer, football, and lacrosse games that she possibly could. She was everyone’s best supporter and she will be forever missed.

Carol worked at St. Lawrence Explosives, and then as manager of Kamargo Apts. until retiring. She then spent several winters in Florida with her husband and several groups of friends.

The following is a favorite quote of Carol’s ‚” Grief never ends...but it changes. It’s a passage, not a place to stay. Grief is not a sign of weakness, nor is it a lack of faith...it is the price of LOVE.”

There will be no calling hours at this time. In lieu of flowers, any donation could go to a charity of your choice. Thank you.

