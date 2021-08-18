Cecil Fred Reed, 91, of Watertown

The funeral service for Cecil Fred Reed will be 12:00pm Saturday, August 21st at the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Watertown. (Funeral Home)

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The funeral service for Cecil Fred Reed will be 12:00pm Saturday, August 21st at the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Watertown. Burial in South Rutland Cemetery will be Monday, August 23rd at 12:00pm. Calling hours will precede the service at the funeral home beginning at 10:00am.

Cecil passed away at Samaritan Medical Center Wednesday, August 18th. He was 91 years old.

Cecil is survived by his seven children; Cynthia Reed and Charles (deceased) Allen, NY; Penny Reed Murphy, NY; Rick Reed and Melanie Wight (friend), NY; Rusty Reed, Montana; Randy and Mercy Reed, Utah; Laura Reed Wilson, NY; Anna Lisa Reed and Brett Jackson, Utah; and his step children; Diona Michelle Denee (Micci) Cruz, Florida; Gary Rogers, Texas. Also surviving are 26 grandchildren and 27 great-grandchildren.

Cecil Fred Reed was born on June 21, 1930 in Whitesville, NY. He was the second son of Loved Ernest Reed and Laura Esther (Curtis) Reed. Cecil’s grandparents were William Wallace Reed and Effie Gertrude (Prouty) Reed. His siblings include brothers Francis and wife Florence (decease) Reed and Loved (Happy) and wife Joan Reed; and sisters June and husband Carl Wing (deceased) and Nellie and John (deceased) Beanfield.

Cecil married Edith Geraldine Boni (divorced). He later married Iris (Ann) Denee.

Cecil attended school in Whitesville and Rodman, NY, graduating in 1948 from Adams Center School.

Cecil worked for General Telephone, Carthage Machine, Camp Drum, construction of Route 81 between Watertown and the Thousand Islands Bridge, Town of Champion, Rich Plan, Black and Clawson, Jefferson Bulk, and owned a farm in East Rodman, NY. Cecil was also a volunteer fireman.

Cecil was a prankster and a jack of all trades. He enjoyed rebuilding camper trailers, snowmobiling, dancing, deer hunting, motorcycles, fishing, playing cards, and going for breakfast at the Brookside Diner.

He resided at Samaritan Summit Village Assisted Living for the last five years of his life.

Arrangements are with Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Inc.

Online condolences may be made at www.reedbenoit.com.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.