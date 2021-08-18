Cell phone video shows man punching police in Waddington

WADDINGTON, New York (WWNY) - There was an unusual police call in Waddington on Wednesday, and what was caught on cell phone video, shows it got violent.

According to town supervisor Alex Hammond, police reported to a man in the road, on the intersection of Maple Street and State Route 37. That man, as Hammond understood it, was jumping onto cars as they drove by.

Police were called, and Hammond said it may have taken 45 minutes to apprehend the man.

Cell phone video shot by Marissa Bouchey, who lives nearby, shows the altercation between the man and police. It appears the man swings and punched a police officer, and that officer swings back, knocking the man to the ground.

7 News has contacted State Police to get more details, but haven’t heard back.

