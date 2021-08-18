Doris L. Reed, 89, of Chaumont

Doris L. Reed, 89, of 17330 Witt Road, Chaumont, NY, passed away August 17, 2021 at the Samaritan Keep Nursing Home. (Funeral Home)

CHAUMONT, New York (WWNY) - Doris L. Reed, 89, of 17330 Witt Road, Chaumont, NY, passed away August 17, 2021 at the Samaritan Keep Nursing Home.

She was born on October 19, 1931 in Dexter, NY, daughter of Lawrence and Lenora (Hilts) Kirch. She graduated from Dexter High School in 1951.

Doris married James Reed on December 23, 1951, the couple lived in Dexter and moved to Chaumont in the early 60′s. James was a security guard at NY Air Brake, he passed away June 15, 2000.

Doris worked at Bomax, on the assembly line, for a year before becoming a foster mother. She fostered for 31 years and cared for over 68 kids.

Among her survivors are a daughter, Elizabeth Hardy, Chaumont; a son, Timothy Reed, Chaumont; two grandchildren, Brooke (Matthew) Hartle, LaFargeville, Zachariah Reed and his fiancé, Marianne Lentine, Adams; a great grandson, Keith Hartle; two sisters, Barbara Smith, Syracuse and Mary Jane Becraft, Chaumont; three brothers, Claude (Judy) Kirch, Dexter, Dewey (Betty) Kirch, Carthage, David Kirch, Watertown; several nieces and nephews.

Besides her parents and beloved husband she is predeceased by a son, Michael Reed in 2001; an infant daughter, Kaylinda; a sister, Beverly Robbins; two brothers, Bernard and William Kirch; two grandchildren, Jason Lee Reed in 1979 and Aaron James Reed in 1981.

Donations may be made to St. Labre Indian School, 2110 Overland Ave., Unit 115B, Billings, MT 59102.

Arrangements are with the Johnson Funeral Home. It was her wish to be cremated. A graveside service will be held 10 a.m. Thursday, August 26th at the Dexter Cemetery.

Online condolences may be made at www.dexterfuneralhome.com

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.