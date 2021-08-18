Advertisement

Dragon Con to require COVID-19 vaccine or negative test

FILE - Dragon Con said all attendees must show proof that they’ve been vaccinated or have a...
FILE - Dragon Con said all attendees must show proof that they’ve been vaccinated or have a negative COVID-19 test.(Source: CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 9:08 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Dragon Con is taking action to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Officials with the annual multimedia event said all attendees have to show proof that they’ve been vaccinated or have a negative COVID-19 test taken within 72 hours of arrival.

Face masks will also have to be worn at indoor convention venues, regardless of a person’s vaccination status.

The rules are in place to protect people while “staying true to the traditions that make Dragon Con fun and memorable,” according to a statement on the Dragon Con website.

Dragon Con 2021 will be held on Labor Day weekend in Atlanta.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

State police are providing more context to Tuesday’s shooting in Carthage.
State Police give more information on Carthage shooting
A new problem at Watertown’s tent city. The camp was set up last week as a place for displaced...
City’s homeless find shelter in Watertown’s tent city prepped for those displaced by apartment condemnation
Two people were injured – one critically – in a shooting at Bailey's Auto Refinishing in...
One dead from self inflicted wound, another injured after shooting in Carthage
The boards came off 140 High Street on Monday to give us a tour of how it was left.
A look inside the condemned Watertown building at 140 High St
Man allegedly nabs stuffed animals at fair

Latest News

The fast-food chain says the doughnut tears apart to be shareable.
McDonald’s to add sweet new treat to its menu
Taliban fighters patrol in the Wazir Akbar Khan neighborhood in the city of Kabul, Afghanistan,...
Taliban violently disperse rare protest; 1 killed, 6 wounded
Tropical Storm Fred turned into a depression and dumped several inches of rain across western...
Fred is a sloppy mess, shuts highways with mudslides, floods
Tropical Storm Fred turned into a depression and dumped several inches of rain across western...
Fred brings heavy rain and flooding to northwest SC