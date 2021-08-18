Eileen S. Walsh, 89, of Massena

Eileen S. Walsh, age 89, passed away late Tuesday evening, August 17th, 2021 at Massena Hospital surrounded by her loving family. (Funeral Home)

MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Eileen S. Walsh, age 89, passed away late Tuesday evening, August 17th, 2021 at Massena Hospital surrounded by her loving family. Arrangements are under the care and direction of the Phillips Memorial Home in Massena. Friends and family may be received on August 20th, 2021 from 3:00 to 6:00 PM. A Mass of Christian burial will be held 10:00 AM on August 21st, 2021 at the Church of The Sacred Heart with Rev. Mark Reilly officiating. Burial to take follow in Calvary Cemetery, Massena.

Eileen was born on February 6, 1932 in Massena the daughter of Harvey and Rose (Burnett) Sauve. On November 10, 1951 she married Francis E. Walsh at St. Mary’s Church. Francis predeceased her on January 7, 2007, after 55 years of marriage. While her late husband owned and operated Walsh Trucking, Eileen stayed home with their five children. She and Francis enjoyed many years of traveling in their RV, and later at their camp on Wilson Hill in Louisville. On August 5, 2009 Eileen found happiness again and married Weymouth K. Beckstead at Church of the Sacred Heart. Weymouth predeceased her on November 10, 2012.

Eileen is survived by her children; Michael of Massena; Marcia and Daniel Henry of Massena; Monica and John Kuca of Louisville, NY; Margo and Tom LaCombe of Massena; Marcy and Timothy Brown of Massena. Step-sons; Kendrick, Bruce, and Thomas Beckstead along with15 grandchildren, many great grandchildren, four step-grandchildren, and step-great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents, Eileen was predeceased by her husbands by a brother Robert Sauve, a granddaughter Melissa Walsh, son in-law David Brownell, Robert MacDonald, George Persian and daughter in-law Jo-Ann Walsh.

Memorial contributions may be acknowledged with Massena Volunteer Fire Dept.; 34 Andrews Street, Massena, NY 13662 or a charity of one’s choice.

