How has this summers’ rain impacted apple orchards?

At the Denmark Gardens Apple Orchard, the rain has made for bountiful trees, many growing an...
At the Denmark Gardens Apple Orchard, the rain has made for bountiful trees, many growing an abundance of apples.(WWNY)
By Emily Griffin
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 3:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
DENMARK, New York (WWNY) - Well, it depends on who you ask.

At the Denmark Gardens Apple Orchard, the rain has made for bountiful trees, many growing an abundance of apples.

But in St. Lawrence County, the Parishville Center Orchard said it has struggled this summer, after a surprise bout of hail in July.

Orchard owners said mother nature can turn off the rain spout for now.

“When you get too much rain, comes scab. My apples look good now, we’ve had no scab, but also with too much rain, the roots are going to be starving for air, so it needs to dry out a bit,” said Patsy Makuch, the owner of Denmark Gardens Apple Orchard.

Makuch said right now the apples are looking good, so it should be a good fall season. Just be sure to bring your rain boots to the orchard!

