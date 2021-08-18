JCC students’ masks on display in London starting next month

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Masks painted by veterans during a course at Jefferson Community College will be on display in London starting next month.

Art professor Lucinda Barbour and history professor Dr. Ron Palmer say the course, Dialogues of War, blends history and the arts to teach about the Civil and Vietnam wars to help veterans process their own experiences.

On display at the new American Embassy in London starting September 1 will be inside/outside masks painted by seven of the students.

You can see their work once the display is up at cuseum.com. Find out more about the course by calling the JCC Veterans Service Office at 315-789-2283 or going to sunyjefferson.edu.

