Jefferson and Lewis counties add 19 more cases of COVID-19

WWNY Jefferson, St. Lawrence counties each have 4 confirmed COVID-19 cases
By 7 News Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 5:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Together, Jefferson and Lewis County have tallied another 19 new cases of COVID-19 since Tuesday.

Jefferson County

County officials reported 14 new cases since Tuesday.

Three people are hospitalized.

Since the pandemic began, there have been 7,524 cases of COVID in Jefferson County.

7,329 people have recovered so far.

Lewis County

County officials reported 5 new cases of COVID-19 since Tuesday, bringing the total since the pandemic began to 2,487

Two people remain hospitalized with the virus.

So far, 2,420 people have recovered.

As of 5:15 on Wednesday, St. Lawrence County has not updated its numbers.

