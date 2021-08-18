Lynne R. Goewey, 71, of Adams, died at her home Monday August 16, 2021, where she had been under the care of her children and Hospice of Jefferson County. (Source: Funeral Home)

ADAMS, New York (WWNY) - Lynne R. Goewey, 71, of Adams, died at her home Monday August 16, 2021, where she had been under the care of her children and Hospice of Jefferson County. A calling hour will begin at 10:00 am Saturday August 21 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Watertown. Her funeral service will be at 11:00 am, with a luncheon from noon to 1:00 pm at the church. Following the luncheon, burial will be in the Rural Cemetery, Adams.

Zoom link will be provided to those interested in viewing the funeral service remotely.

Arrangements are with the Piddock Funeral Home Inc, Adams, NY.

Lynne was born March 3, 1950 in Philadelphia, PA, daughter of Merten “Kenny” and Thelma (Buck) Robinson. Following her high school graduation she earned her bachelors degree in fashion design from Brigham Young University, Provo, UT.

She married Bruce M. Goewey on March 31, 1978 in Provo, UT. The couple lived in Utah for 10 years, before moving to East Syracuse, then to Watertown and eventually settled in Adams in 2006. Lynne worked in Syracuse and locally.

Mr. Goewey died March 7, 2016.

She is survived by two sons Benjamin B. Goewey, Raleigh, NC and Gerrit M. and his wife Cheryl Goewey, Oswego, NY. She is also survived by three brothers Lee (Marlene) Robinson, FL, Scott (Leah) Robinson, UT, Brent (Barbara) Robinson, UT; and several nieces and nephews.

She is predeceased by her parents, one brother Mark Robinson and one sister Gayle Hall.

Lynne enjoyed sewing, gardening and craft making.

Donations in her memory may be made to the South Jefferson Rescue Squad, PO Box126, Adams, NY 13605 or www.southjeffersonrescue.org

Condolences may be made at www.piddockfuneralhome.com

