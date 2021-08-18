Marie Josephine Cross, 94, of Henderson

Marie Josephine Cross, 94, Henderson, passed away peacefully with her loving husband by her side on Monday, August 16th at the Samaritan Keep Home, Watertown. (Funeral Home)

HENDERSON, New York (WWNY) - Marie Josephine Cross, 94, Henderson, passed away peacefully with her loving husband by her side on Monday, August 16th at the Samaritan Keep Home, Watertown.

Marie was born on April 22, 1927 in Hinesburg, Vt., the daugher to the late William and Helen Bell.

She married her soulmate Edward Francis Cross on September 9, 1950 in Hinesburg, Vt. They later moved to Woodville, NY where they raised their family. Marie loved nothing more than being a wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and aunt.

She treasured the holidays when everyone would come together and the house would be brimming with wonderful food smellls and lots of laughter. Anyone that knew her, fell in love with her instantly. She was know to most as Gramma or Aunt Marie.

In later years, as her children left home, she began to take care of elderly people in her home. Many people would become part of her family in their last days, weeks, months or years. She had such a special gift of giving comfort to anyone who needed it. Her favorte thing to do was to feed people, whether it was her family, friends, church family or a person passing by that looked hungry. Marie had the biggest heart and loved with all of it.

She was an active member of the Ellisburg Seventh Day Adventist Church where she lead many groups that helped provide for the less fortunate. Every Saturday you could expect her home to be full of her church family gathered around her huge dining room table enjoying a fabulous Sabbath meal together.

Marie is survived by her husband, Edward, her children, Arthur (Nancy) Cross, Linda Cross Berry, Bill (Barbara) Cross, Bobby Cross, Teddy (Marie) Cross, Elsie (Carl) Henry, her granddaughter that she raised, Shirley (David) Ferguson. She is also survived by her 18 grandchildren, Andrea, Stephanie, Victoria, Marie, Robert, Shirley, Jessy, Ed, Brian, Bobby Jo, Bradley, Shawn, Becki, Kelli, Shane, A.J., Andy and Robin. Many great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

She was greeted by her sons, Bobby and Teddy and her siblings, Jim, Lester, Art, Wanita, Melvina and Maggie.

A private graveside will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be made at www.carpenterstoodley.com

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.