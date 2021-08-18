Advertisement

Mark David Eastman, 51, formerly of Watertown

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Aug. 18, 2021
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Mark David Eastman, 51 passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, July 28th in Larimer County, Colorado.

Born December 12, 1969 at the House of the Good Samaritan in Watertown, a son of Kenneth H Eastman, Sr., and Shirley A. Fluno Eastman. Mark attended Watertown and General Brown School Districts.

Mark married Tarah Gardner in 2014. Mark and Tarah had a daughter together, Tamaryn Rae Eastman, a stepdaughter, Tirsa Welbourn, step-son Jessiah Lee. The marriage later ended in a divorce.

Mark is survived by his father and step-mother Kenneth H. (Kathleen) Eastman, Sr., daugher, Tamaryn Eastman, sister, Julia A. Eastman, brother, Kenneth H. Eastman, Jr., step-sisters, Lauren and Kelly Eastman, step-brothers, Brian Eastman, Lonnie Cuddeback, Carlton S. Cuddeback, aunts and uncles, Bruce (Diane) Eastman, Randy Eastman, Donna (John) Fluno and several cousins, nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his monter and stepfather, Shirley and Carlton G. Cuddeback, maternal grandparents, Shirley and Charles Fluno, paternal grandparents, Isabelle and Harley Eastman, aunts and uncles, Charles and Irene Fluno, John Fluno, Larry Fluno, Harley and Gordon Eastman.

A graveside service will be held on Saturday, August 28th at 11:00 am in the Brookside Cemetery with Pastor Jeffrey E. Smith officiating. Following the service a reception will be held at the First Baptist Church, Public Square, Watertown. Online condolences may be made at www.reedbenoit.com

