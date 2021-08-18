Advertisement

Mary L. Upton, 73, of Dexter

Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 4:03 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
DEXTER, New York (WWNY) - Mary L. Upton, 73, of Dexter, passed away peacefully on August 17, 2021, at home surrounded by her loving family.

She was born in Washington, DC, daughter of the late  Withers and Helen Ponton.

Mary was a devoted and loving wife, mother and grandmother while working for the federal government.

She is survived by her husband, William “Tom” Upton, three sons, Thomas Upton and his companion, Kathy Eggleson, John (Charlene) Upton, Michael (Carolyn) Upton; two granddaughters, Haley Upton, Megan Upton; two grandsons, Mitchell Upton and Brody Upton, and a beloved fur baby, Benji.

Mary met Tom in July of 1968 where he was stationed with the Army at Arlington Hall Station, Virginia.  Their relationship was interrupted by the Army transferring Tom to Vietnam.  The long distance relationship flourished and they were married after his return in February 1970.

Mary initially worked for the United States Department of State in Washington, DC.  She continued working in numerous other federal government positions while Tom pursued a career in the United States Army.  Mary retired from the federal government in January of 2004, as the Patient Representative at Guthrie Medical Clinic on Fort Drum.

Arrangements are with the Johnson Funeral Home.  Funeral services will be private.   Mary will be interred at Arlington National Cemetery to wait for her beloved husband to join her in eternal peace.

Online condolences may be made at www.dexterfuneralhome.com

