Morning Checkup: Teen Wellness

By 7 News Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 7:45 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - As children, people tend to have regular wellness visits, but they often fall behind as teenagers.

Joanna Loomis is deputy director of the North Country Initiative of the Fort Drum Regional Health Planning Organization. She talked about an incentive for teens to have wellness visits during Samaritan Medical Center’s Moring Checkup segment on 7 News This Morning.

You can watch her interview in the video above.

She says fewer that 20 percent of north country teens have regular wellness visits.

To increase that number, the FDRHPO is offering an incentive. Anyone 12-18 who goes to a listed primary care provider can enter for a chance to win one of 10 $100 Dick’s Sporting Goods gift cards.

Just find the poster in the care provider’s office. There’s a QR code on it that will take you to a form to fill out. The promotion runs through November 30.

Visit fdrhpo.org to find out more or call 315-755-2020, extension 31.

Morning Checkup: Teen Wellness
