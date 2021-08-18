Advertisement

New York’s new governor takes office August 24

New York Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul speaks at the state Capitol in Albany on Wednesday, August 11.
New York Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul speaks at the state Capitol in Albany on Wednesday, August 11.(Hans Pennink | AP / Hans Pennick)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 6:02 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - New York’s next governor, Kathy Hochul, is set to take office on Tuesday, August 24, at the stroke of midnight.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s more-than-a-decade as the state’s governor will end at 11:59 p.m. on Monday, August 23.

Current Lieutenant Gov. Hochul, a Democrat, spent Tuesday taking meetings in New York City to narrow down her selection for her successor.

She’s vowed to depart from the Cuomo administration’s reputation as a “toxic” work environment, and focus on addressing the COVID-19 pandemic and concerns over eviction protections.

Meanwhile, the chair of the Assembly’s Judiciary Committee said it will release a report of its impeachment probe findings. Lawmakers haven’t offered a timeline for the report’s release.

