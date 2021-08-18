Advertisement

No DoD funds for amphitheater or Carthage hospital

Money
Money(MGN)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 10:05 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (WWNY) - Projects for an amphitheater in Watertown and a new Carthage Area Hospital didn’t make the cut for Department of Defense grant funding.

Neither project is on the list of proposals moving forward in their quest for funding under what’s called the Defense Community Infrastructure Program.

The city of Watertown requested $7.5 million for an amphitheater on what’s known as Kite Hill in Thompson Park. The plan was to use the amphitheater year-round, complete with a stage, enclosed space under the stage, and a layout for seating.

Carthage Area Hospital applied for $6 million to build water and sewer access for a new hospital planned along State Route 26 and Cole Road near the Carthage Central School complex.

It’s unclear where either project stands as of Wednesday morning. Both were endorsed for the funding by Fort Drum.

This is the same program that granted the Watertown YMCA the money it needs to build its new community and aquatics center.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

State police are providing more context to Monday’s shooting in Carthage.
State Police give more information on Carthage shooting
A new problem at Watertown’s tent city. The camp was set up last week as a place for displaced...
City’s homeless find shelter in Watertown’s tent city prepped for those displaced by apartment condemnation
Two people were injured – one critically – in a shooting at Bailey's Auto Refinishing in...
One dead from self inflicted wound, another injured after shooting in Carthage
The boards came off 140 High Street on Monday to give us a tour of how it was left.
A look inside the condemned Watertown building at 140 High St
Man allegedly nabs stuffed animals at fair

Latest News

Morning Checkup: Teen Wellness
Morning Checkup: Teen Wellness
Frank Sibley is making a name for himself in the Sportsman Division at Can-Am Speedway in...
Driver spotlight: Frank Sibley
The north country's wake up weather forecast.
Fred remnants bring rain to north country
New York Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul speaks at the state Capitol in Albany on Wednesday, August 11.
New York’s new governor takes office August 24