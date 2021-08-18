No DoD funds for amphitheater or Carthage hospital

WASHINGTON (WWNY) - Projects for an amphitheater in Watertown and a new Carthage Area Hospital didn’t make the cut for Department of Defense grant funding.

Neither project is on the list of proposals moving forward in their quest for funding under what’s called the Defense Community Infrastructure Program.

The city of Watertown requested $7.5 million for an amphitheater on what’s known as Kite Hill in Thompson Park. The plan was to use the amphitheater year-round, complete with a stage, enclosed space under the stage, and a layout for seating.

Carthage Area Hospital applied for $6 million to build water and sewer access for a new hospital planned along State Route 26 and Cole Road near the Carthage Central School complex.

It’s unclear where either project stands as of Wednesday morning. Both were endorsed for the funding by Fort Drum.

This is the same program that granted the Watertown YMCA the money it needs to build its new community and aquatics center.

