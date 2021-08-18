Advertisement

Patrick T. Rue, Sr., 57, of Gouverneur

Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 3:58 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
GOUVERNEUR, New York (WWNY) - Patrick T. Rue, Sr., age 57, of Gouverneur, passed away on August 17, 2021 at SUNY Upstate Medical University in Syracuse.

There will be no public services. Arrangements are under the care of French Funeral Home in Gouverneur. Condolences, pictures, and memories may be shared online at www.frenchfuneralhomes.com.

Patrick was born on December 8, 1963 in Fort Dix, NJ to the late Harold Rue, Sr. and Barbara (Bigelow) Rue. He attended school in Watertown and worked as a delivery driver for the Gouverneur Donut Shop, Truesdell’s Furniture Store in Watertown, and for the Watertown Daily Times until his retirement due to disability in 2011.

Patrick enjoyed playing video games, fishing, and baking (especially his huge chocolate chip cookies).

He is survived by his fiancé, Danyelle McAdam, four sons, Patrick Rue, Jr., Cody Rue, Brandon Sawyer, and Gavin Sawyer, his siblings, Dennis Rue, Harold Rue, Jr., Christina Rue, and Floyd Rue, Sr., a grandson, Brian Rue, and many nieces and nephews.

Donations given in memory of Patrick may be made to the Autism Alliance of Northeastern New York at https://www.aaneny.org/about-us or at P.O. Box 1884, Plattsburgh, NY 12901.

