Advertisement

Samaritan increases minimum wage

Samaritan Medical Center
Samaritan Medical Center
By 7 News Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 12:13 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Samaritan Medical Center is sweetening the pot to fill staffing shortages.

The hospital announced Wednesday that it’s upping its minimum wage to $15 an hour. It affects about 1,300 employees and any new hires.

It amounts to an increase in current and starting wages by 19 percent.

“We have instituted a substantial increase in our minimum wage from $12.61 to $15, allowing Samaritan to deliver continued outstanding care by ensuring we retain our talent while attracting new staff,” President and CEO Thomas Carman said.

While Carman says the current staff “has shown tremendous resilience” through the pandemic, the hospital has seen a 50 percent increase in vacancies since the end of 2020.

Openings include positions in food service, environmental services, registration, billing, office support, certified nursing assistants, home health aides, nursing assistants, and licensed practical nurses. There’s a list at samaritanhealth.com/careers.

The wage increase takes effect immediately.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

State police are providing more context to Monday’s shooting in Carthage.
State Police give more information on Carthage shooting
A new problem at Watertown’s tent city. The camp was set up last week as a place for displaced...
City’s homeless find shelter in Watertown’s tent city prepped for those displaced by apartment condemnation
Two people were injured – one critically – in a shooting at Bailey's Auto Refinishing in...
One dead from self inflicted wound, another injured after shooting in Carthage
The boards came off 140 High Street on Monday to give us a tour of how it was left.
A look inside the condemned Watertown building at 140 High St
Afghanistan withdrawal graphic
10th Mountain Division soldiers remain in Afghanistan, shown protecting Kabul airport

Latest News

9/11 Remembrance Exhibit
JCC students’ masks on display in London starting next month
9/11 Remembrance Exhibit
9/11 Remembrance Exhibit
Money
No DoD funds for amphitheater or Carthage hospital
Morning Checkup: Teen Wellness
Morning Checkup: Teen Wellness