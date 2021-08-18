Samaritan increases minimum wage

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Samaritan Medical Center is sweetening the pot to fill staffing shortages.

The hospital announced Wednesday that it’s upping its minimum wage to $15 an hour. It affects about 1,300 employees and any new hires.

It amounts to an increase in current and starting wages by 19 percent.

“We have instituted a substantial increase in our minimum wage from $12.61 to $15, allowing Samaritan to deliver continued outstanding care by ensuring we retain our talent while attracting new staff,” President and CEO Thomas Carman said.

While Carman says the current staff “has shown tremendous resilience” through the pandemic, the hospital has seen a 50 percent increase in vacancies since the end of 2020.

Openings include positions in food service, environmental services, registration, billing, office support, certified nursing assistants, home health aides, nursing assistants, and licensed practical nurses. There’s a list at samaritanhealth.com/careers.

The wage increase takes effect immediately.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.