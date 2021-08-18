Advertisement

Senator Chuck Schumer reacts to situation in Afghanistan, says he ‘isn’t pointing fingers’

New York Sen. Chuck Schumer speaks during a news conference in New York on June 28. Schumer on...
New York Sen. Chuck Schumer speaks during a news conference in New York on June 28. Schumer on Sunday called on the Justice Department to investigate the National Rifle Association for bankruptcy fraud.(Seth Wenig | AP / Seth Wenig)
By John Pirsos
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 5:26 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Senator Chuck Schumer is not blaming President Joe Biden for the ongoing situation in Afghanistan.

Schumer didn’t want to get into finger pointing. Instead, he said his desire is to make sure all Americans are safe.

“Right now, the goal is to get all of our American citizens home safely,” he said.

Senator Chuck Schumer said that’s his primary focus, and he’s been doing everything in his power to make that happen.

“I’ve been on the phone with the Chief of Staff to the President Ron Klain, with the Secretary of Defense Austin, with General Milley three or four times,” Schumer said.

When asked if he thinks it should have been handled differently, Schumer said, “Yeah I’m not going to get into pointing fingers right now. Job one, get the people home.”

Senator Schumer said he’s glad to see planes taking off from the airport out of Afghanistan. In a separate press conference, General Mark Milley said the airport is under control.

“Currently, the security situation at the airport is stable. However there are threats, and we’re closely monitoring those. At any moment, they could happen,” General Milley said.

General Milley said they will take immediate military action if they can identify something early enough. General Milley said the Taliban is helping transport American citizens to the airport. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said they are working on getting more Americans out.

“We’ve flown out several thousand since the 15th of August and our goal is to be able to increase our capacity every day going forward,” Austin said.

