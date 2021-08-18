Shanna L. Swem, 42, formerly of Harrisville, passed away on August 16, 2021 in Fairfax, Vermont. (Funeral Home)

HARRISVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Shanna L. Swem, 42, formerly of Harrisville, passed away on August 16, 2021 in Fairfax, Vermont.

Shanna was born on September 24, 1978 in Watertown, New York to Clayton E. Sr. and Sharon (Manchester) Swem.

She graduated from Harrisville Central School in 1996. She worked at UVM Medical Center in Burlington, Vermont. She enjoyed her dogs Linus and Louie, ceramics and she was an avid reader.

She is survived by her mother Sharon Swem of Pitcairn, NY and her siblings, Kevin (Ashley) Swem of Gouverneur, NY and their sons Hunter, Michael and Charlie; Ralph (Bethany) Swem of Perry, GA; Shirley (Marty) Mondrick of Rome, NY; Clayton (Barbra) Swem of OK; Deanna (Tony) Genito of Carthage; and Kenneth (Amy) Wicks of Ohio.

She is predeceased by her father Clayton E. Swem Sr.; a sister, Carol Swem; and her grandparents, Wayne and Helen Manchester.

A graveside service will be held on Saturday, August 28, 2021 at 11:00 AM in Pitcairn Cemetery with Pastor Mike Gault of the Harrisville Christian Church officiating.

Donations may be made to the Harrisville Christian Church at 8252 State Route 3, PO Box 205, Harrisville NY 13648.

Arrangements are with Lundy Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc. and condolences can be made online at www.lundyfuneralhome.com.

