Fred remnants bring rain to north country

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The day starts off warm and humid.

Temperatures were around 70 degrees in most places early. They’ll top out close to 80 this afternoon.

Remnants of Tropical Storm Fred are making their way north and that could mean heavy rain for some.

Lewis County will be under a flash flood watch from 8 a.m. Wednesday to 8 a.m. Thursday.

Downpours could be heavy at times. Some places in the north country will see steady rain, while others will just get some scattered showers.

Don’t be surprised if you hear a rumble or two of thunder.

The risk of scattered showers continues overnight and into Thursday morning. Lows will be in the upper 60s.

It will be warm and muggy on Thursday. Rain should start to taper off by afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 70s.

There’s a small chance of rain each day Friday through Tuesday. It will be partly sunny Friday and mostly sunny the rest of the days. Highs will be in the low to mid-80s all five days.

