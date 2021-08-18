Susan L. Tavernier, 61, Carthage

CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - Susan L. Tavernier, 61, of 827 State St., Carthage, left us unexpectedly on Sunday evening, August 15, 2021 at the family camp on the St. Lawrence River near Ogdensburg.

Susan was born on January 8, 1960 in Canton, the daughter of the late Jack M. and Alyce A. (Alverson) Tavernier. She was a 1978 graduate of Carthage Central High School and a 1982 graduate of SUNY Potsdam with a bachelor’s degree in Studio Art and Art Education. She then attended the Fashion Institute of Technology in NYC receiving an AAS degree in Fashion Design. From 1984-2001 Sue worked for the WM Carter Company as a designer and manager in infant playwear and sleepwear in both Boston Mass. and Atlanta Ga. She traveled the world extensively sourcing fabrics in places like India and Thailand. On 9-11 Susan was traveling from Germany when her flight was rerouted to Gander, Newfoundland where she was “grounded” for 5 days, eventually returning to her home in Atlanta Georgia.

In 2004, Susan returned to Carthage to raise her infant daughter, Juliet and obtained her master’s degree in 2005 from SUNY Potsdam in Early Childhood Education. Susan was an Art teacher in the Elizabethtown-Lewis CSD from 2007-2010, she then began her career at Augustinian Academy, Carthage as a Second Grade teacher, a Pre-K teacher and an Art teacher. “Ms. T.” was fondly known for her gentle, kind, calming manner.

Ms. Tavernier was a member of St. James Catholic Church, Carthage.

She is survived by her daughter, Juliet Tavernier of Carthage, sister and brother-in-law, Kathryn A. and William Sochia of Carthage. Susan is also survived by nephew, Matthew Sochia, nieces, Stephanie (Gordon) Ward and Amy Sochia and great nephew, Jack Ward. Her fur babies, Sky, L.C. and puppy Opal. Her Aunts, Dianne (Tavernier) Fitzgibbon, and Carolyn (Morley) Tavernier, and her Many Wonderful Cousins!

The funeral will be held 11:00 am on Saturday, August 21 at St. James Catholic Church, with Rev. Todd E. Thibault and Rev. Donald A. Robinson officiating. Calling hours will be Saturday, August 21 from 9:00-10:45am at Bezanilla-McGraw Funeral Home, Carthage. Burial will be held privately in Fairview Cemetery, Carthage.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Augustinian Academy, 313 West St. Carthage, NY 13619, St. James Catholic Church, 327 West St., Carthage, NY 13619 or to the SPCA of Watertown. To leave a condolence, go to www.bezanillafh.com.

