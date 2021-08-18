Watertown American Legion looking for volunteers for 9/11 remembrance ceremony

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Asking for help, to honor those lost on 9/11.

The Watertown American Legion is hosting a remembrance ceremony on the 20th anniversary of the attacks on America at the legion on Sterling Street.

For the ceremony, the legion needs 70 volunteers who will read the names of first responders, EMTs, and police officers who were lost in the World Trade Center attacks.

The list will also include 10th Mountain Division soldiers who gave the ultimate sacrifice.

“This is an opportunity for the citizens of Watertown and the local area to come here and show the world that we love our freedom, we care about it, and we will stand firm in external threats to that freedom,” said Carl DiSalvatore, the chair of the 9/11 Commemoration Committee.

DiSalvatore said they’re looking for local businesses, groups, organizations, and individuals to be nominated to read names. You must submit those names to the email, adjutant61@outlook.com by September 5th.

The Watertown American Legion is also hosting “Watertown Project 3,000.” The goal is to have residents donate 3,000 items of non-perishable food items for the CPAC food pantry, in memory of the nearly 3,000 lives lost on 9/11.

The legion will be collecting donations from September 5th through the 11th at its post on Sterling Street, and the VFW post on Bellew Avenue.

