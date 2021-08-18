Advertisement

Watertown American Legion looking for volunteers for 9/11 remembrance ceremony

The Watertown American Legion is hosting a remembrance ceremony on the 20th anniversary of the...
The Watertown American Legion is hosting a remembrance ceremony on the 20th anniversary of the attacks on America at the legion on Sterling Street.(WWNY)
By Brendan Straub
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 4:50 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Asking for help, to honor those lost on 9/11.

The Watertown American Legion is hosting a remembrance ceremony on the 20th anniversary of the attacks on America at the legion on Sterling Street.

For the ceremony, the legion needs 70 volunteers who will read the names of first responders, EMTs, and police officers who were lost in the World Trade Center attacks.

The list will also include 10th Mountain Division soldiers who gave the ultimate sacrifice.

“This is an opportunity for the citizens of Watertown and the local area to come here and show the world that we love our freedom, we care about it, and we will stand firm in external threats to that freedom,” said Carl DiSalvatore, the chair of the 9/11 Commemoration Committee.

DiSalvatore said they’re looking for local businesses, groups, organizations, and individuals to be nominated to read names. You must submit those names to the email, adjutant61@outlook.com by September 5th.

The Watertown American Legion is also hosting “Watertown Project 3,000.” The goal is to have residents donate 3,000 items of non-perishable food items for the CPAC food pantry, in memory of the nearly 3,000 lives lost on 9/11.

The legion will be collecting donations from September 5th through the 11th at its post on Sterling Street, and the VFW post on Bellew Avenue.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

State police are providing more context to Monday’s shooting in Carthage.
State Police give more information on Carthage shooting
A new problem at Watertown’s tent city. The camp was set up last week as a place for displaced...
City’s homeless find shelter in Watertown’s tent city prepped for those displaced by apartment condemnation
Two people were injured – one critically – in a shooting at Bailey's Auto Refinishing in...
One dead from self inflicted wound, another injured after shooting in Carthage
Afghanistan withdrawal graphic
10th Mountain Division soldiers remain in Afghanistan, shown protecting Kabul airport
The boards came off 140 High Street on Monday to give us a tour of how it was left.
A look inside the condemned Watertown building at 140 High St

Latest News

No DoD funds for amphitheater or Carthage hospital WWNY
Without help, some north country restaurants reduce hours, others close for good WWNY
Senator Chuck Schumer reacts to situation in Afghanistan, says he ‘isn’t pointing fingers’ WWNY
Watertown property owner looks to donate building to help combat homelessness WWNY
There was an unusual police call in Waddington on Wednesday, and what was caught on cell phone...
Cell phone video shows man punching police in Waddington