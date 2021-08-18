Want to get vaccinated? Here’s where!
(WWNY) - Here’s where to find information on how to get vaccinated against COVID-19.
Jefferson County
- Go to the Jefferson County Public Health website for clinic times and to schedule an appointment.
- Call the North Country Family Health Center at 315-782-9450.
- Or go to your local pharmacy.
Lewis County
- Call 315-376-5453 to make an appointment at Public Health. You can find information about upcoming clinics at the Public Health website.
St. Lawrence County
- The county is holding immunization clinics every Monday and Wednesday. Contact Public Health at 315-229-3452 to make an appointment or register online on the Public Health website.
