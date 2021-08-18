Want to get vaccinated? Here’s where!

(WWNY) - Here’s where to find information on how to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

Jefferson County

Go to the Jefferson County Public Health website for clinic times and to schedule an appointment.

Call the North Country Family Health Center at 315-782-9450.

Or go to your local pharmacy.

Lewis County

Call 315-376-5453 to make an appointment at Public Health. You can find information about upcoming clinics at the Public Health website

St. Lawrence County

The county is holding immunization clinics every Monday and Wednesday. Contact Public Health at 315-229-3452 to make an appointment or register online on the Public Health website

