ZZ Top concert will go on, DPAO says

Dusty Hill and Billy Gibbons from U.S rock band ZZ Top perform at the Glastonbury music...
Dusty Hill and Billy Gibbons from U.S rock band ZZ Top perform at the Glastonbury music festival at Worthy Farm, in Somerset, England, Friday, June 24, 2016.(Photo by Jonathan Short/Invision/AP)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 3:57 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Disabled Persons Action Organization has gotten the green light for its ZZ Top concert on September 25.

According to DPAO, the outdoor show at the Watertown Fairgrounds will go on as scheduled, with long-time friend of the band, Elwood Francis, sitting in on bass.

Last month, the band announced the death of its bass player, Dusty Hill. Tim Dermady, DPAO foundation director, had been waiting from ZZ Top’s management group about the future of the Watertown concert.

“We join in mourning the loss of Rock & Roll Legend Dusty Hill and send our condolences to the ZZ Top family,” Dermady said in a statement.

You can purchase tickets to the concert on DPAO’s website, or by calling 315-782-0044.

General Admissions tickets are also available at Kinney Drugs store locations.

