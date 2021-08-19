Carthage man allegedly had sexual contact with girl under 11
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 5:44 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - A Carthage man is accused of having sexually abusing a young girl.
State police say 35-year-old Christopher Ayers allegedly had sexual contact with a girl under 11 years old on two separate occasions in the village of Carthage.
He was charged with two counts of first-degree sexual abuse and two counts of endangering the welfare of a child.
Ayers was arraigned and sent to Jefferson County jail on $10,000 bail.
