Advertisement

Dairy farmers eligible for pandemic-related assistance

Dairy Farming
Dairy Farming(WWNY)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 1:23 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vermont (WWNY) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture says help is on the way for dairy farmers who got a lower price for their products because of pandemic-related market abnormalities.

The department said Thursday that it will provide about $350 million in assistance payments to eligible farmers.

U.S. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack says family dairy farmers have been battered by the pandemic, trade issues and unpredictable weather.

USDA says qualified dairy farmers will get payments for 80% of the revenue difference per month based on an annual production of up to 5 million pounds of milk marketed and on fluid milk sales from July through December 2020.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Watertown businessman and property owner thinks he has a solid answer to helping solve the...
Watertown property owner looks to donate building to help combat homelessness
Early Wednesday city firefighters and police were called to Mill Street.
Crews respond to unattended campfire at old mill in Watertown, find belongings
There was an unusual police call in Waddington on Wednesday, and what was caught on cell phone...
Cell phone video shows man punching police in Waddington
Christopher Ayers
Carthage man allegedly had sexual contact with girl under 11
State police are providing more context to Monday’s shooting in Carthage.
State Police give more information on Carthage shooting

Latest News

Tents gone from 661 Factory Street in Watertown
Power restored for most in St. Lawrence County; nearly 4,000 without around noon
Most of the tents housing ousted tenants of the condemned apartment building at 661 Factory...
Displaced tenants leave Factory Street ‘tent city’
The New York State Fair butter sculpture was unveiled Thursday.
State fair butter sculpture unveiled