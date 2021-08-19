Displaced tenants leave Factory Street ‘tent city’

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The tents serving as a temporary homeless shelter at 661 Factory Street in Watertown are gone.

Most of the tents housing ousted tenants of the condemned apartment building have been removed and almost all the residents are gone.

Jefferson County leaders say one or two were sent to detox

On Wednesday we were told roughly nine others were placed at a motel in the town of Pamelia.

The operators of Allen’s Motel now tell us that’s not true, so it’s not clear what happened to the other nine.

We do know they did leave the tent city because of deteriorating conditions.

County officials say all unopened food, water, and hygiene items that were donated for the displaced tenants will be distributed to area food pantries.

