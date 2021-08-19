Doctors answer your COVID questions

Here’s where to watch the live special we aired Wednesday night while health care professionals were busy answering phones.

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Phones were ringing off the hook at Samaritan Medical Center Wednesday night.

Doctors and public health officials staffed a phone bank, answering all questions about COVID and the vaccine.

One doctor says that with cases on the rise, people should think twice about not getting vaccinated.

“I want the people who are unvaccinated to reconsider,” Dr. Sean Harney of Lewis County Health System said. “Go ahead and get vaccinated. I don’t want to lose any more neighbors than necessary.”

Harney says he still gets a lot of questions about whether the vaccine can change your DNA. He says there is no truth to that.

“They never enter the nucleus of the cell,” Harney said.

Harney says another common concern from the public is the vaccine’s safety for women who are pregnant or planning to become pregnant. One local OB-GYN says there is no risk for pregnant women.

“Both the Society for Fetal-Maternal Medicine and the American College of OB-GYN recommend the vaccine in every trimester of the pregnancy,” River Hospital OB-GYN Dr. Andrew Ogden said.

Ogden says getting vaccinated while pregnant can actually pass the antibodies onto the fetus and might help prevent the disease in the child.

A pediatrician with Carthage Area Hospital says kids 12 and up should get vaccinated, especially with school coming up.

“All the children -- that will be really helpful to protect them from the COVID virus,” Carthage Area Hospital pediatrician Dr. Prabhjot Thind said, “including the new Delta strain that is coming up with the higher spreading power.”

Thind says he’s also telling parents of kids under 12 years old to make sure they wear their masks properly in school.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.