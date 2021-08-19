DoD confirms 10th Mountain Division soldiers are providing Kabul airport security

KABUL, Afghanistan (WWNY) - We have official word from the Pentagon that 10th Mountain Division soldiers are providing airport security in Afghanistan.

The Department of Defense tweeted out an image of soldiers on security duty at Hamid Karzi International Airport in Kabul.

.@USArmy soldiers assigned to the @10MTNDIV stand security at Hamid Karzai International Airport at Kabul, Afghanistan. pic.twitter.com/VCXpBcYDTz — Department of Defense 🇺🇸 (@DeptofDefense) August 18, 2021

That airport was where chaos erupted over the weekend, following the Taliban’s takeover of Afghanistan’s capital city.

With an August 31 deadline looming, tens of thousands remain to be airlifted to safety. As of Thursday, about 7,000 people had been evacuated in the U.S. airlift, including about 2,000 on each of the past two days.

Fort Drum confirmed earlier this week there were soldiers on duty in the country, “providing security for the retrograde from Afghanistan.” Officials did not say where the troops were.

