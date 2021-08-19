Fantastic Opportunity For Local Artists - The Everson Museum

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY)

The Everson Museum of Art is announcing a call for submissions from local artists for a new regional artist exhibition program. The Everson Central New York Artist Initiative will launch in January of 2022 in the Members’ Council Gallery section of the Everson’s new restaurant opening later this year. Submissions will be accepted starting today, August 18, through Friday, October 1.

The CNY Artist Initiative builds upon the Everson Museum of Art’s ongoing support of the region’s vibrant arts community. It is an annual competitive program intended to highlight the multi-faceted talents of regional artists.

The Artist Initiative will accept submissions bi-yearly. Paul Phillips and Sharon Sullivan Curator of Ceramics Garth Johnson, and Assistant Curator Steffi Chappell will select six artists per year to display their work in solo exhibitions for six to eight-week runs at the Museum. Selections will be based on the innovative quality of the work, how the work aligns with the Museum’s mission, and its relevance to the community.

Assistant Curator Steffi Chappell said, “Celebrating the work of regional artists has always been an important part of the Everson’s history and we are excited to elevate these efforts with this program.”

To be considered, artists must live within a 75-mile radius of Syracuse. Artists can submit by emailing an artist statement, a PDF with 20 images of work (captioned with title, year, medium, and dimensions), and a resume/cv to everson@everson.org with the subject line “Everson CNY Artist Initiative.”

The Everson CNY Artist Initiative has been made possible due to support from Terry and Bill Delavan.

For more information, visit everson.org/cnyartists.

