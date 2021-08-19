Flooding in Lewis County prompts evacuations, washes out roads, crumbles bridges

TOWN OF LEYDEN, New York (WWNY) - The town of Leyden in southern Lewis County resembles a disaster zone after heavy rain left flooding and crumbled roads and bridges in its wake.

Moose Creek and Sugar River took the most of the damage. Some people had to be evacuated from their homes.

Neighbors say they’ve never seen anything quite like this and emergency crews say damage of this extent will take a big effort to repair.

State Department of Transportation crews are working to repair the damage left behind by flooding. In the meantime, officials ask the public to be patient and use detours.

The National Weather Service has extended the flood warning for southern Lewis County to 10:30 p.m. Thursday. A separate flood warning for the Black River at Boonville is in effect until 2 a.m. Friday.

The Lewis County Sheriff’s Office issued a “no unnecessary travel” advisory for all of the southern part of the county until further notice.

A number of roads in the area are either flooded or damaged.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.