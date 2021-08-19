Frederick “Fred” Kocher, 97, Alexandria Bay

ALEXANDRIA BAY, New York (WWNY) - Frederick “Fred” Kocher, Alexandria Bay, passed away Tuesday, August 17 at River Hospital. He was 97 years old. Calling hours will be at the Costello Funeral Home from 6:00pm - 8:00pm Thursday, August 26th. Entombment will take place Friday, August 27th at 2:00pm in Vestal Hills Memorial Park, Vestal, NY, with visitation prior. A complete obituary will follow. Arrangements are with Costello Funeral Service, Alexandria Bay.

