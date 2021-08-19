Advertisement

Injured bald eagle rescued from I-81

State Trooper Angela Gilchrist holding the injured eagle.
State Trooper Angela Gilchrist holding the injured eagle.(State Police)
By Garrett Domblewski
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 3:03 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
TOWN OF ELLISBURG, New York (WWNY) - Two law enforcement officers rescued an injured bald eagle from the shoulder of Interstate 81 last weekend.

State Trooper Angela Gilchrist, shown in the photo holding the injured eagle, and a DEC police officer were called to I-81 just north of County Route 85 in Ellisburg on Sunday.

DEC officials say it’s unclear how the bird was injured, but the wounds did not seem to be life-threatening.

The eagle was taken to a certified wildlife rehabilitator in Oswego County.

