Lewis County sex offender pleads guilty to possessing, sharing child pornography

SYRACUSE, New York (WWNY) - A 50 year old convicted sex offender from Lewis County has admitted to possessing and distributing child pornography.

Randell Adsit of Martinsburg pleaded guilty Thursday in federal court in Syracuse.

As part of his guilty plea, Adsit admitted that he distributed child pornography using a social media app from approximately February 2020 through September 2020.

Adsit also admitted that, on November 11, 2020, he possessed approximately 40 files depicting child pornography on his cell phone.

When Adsit is sentenced on December 22, he faces at least 15 years and up to 40 years in prison for distributing child pornography and at least 10 years and up to 20 years in prison for possessing child pornography.

In addition, Adsit will be required to serve a term of supervised release of between five years and life after his prison term.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office said Adsit is a registered sex offender who was convicted in 2008 on the charge of possessing a sexual performance by a child under the age of 16.

