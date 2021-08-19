Nearly 4,000 without power in St. Lawrence County

(WWNY) - Nearly 4,000 customers were without power in St. Lawrence County at noontime.

The bulk of them were spread across Canton, Lisbon, Louisville, Madrid, Norfolk, Potsdam, and Waddington.

National Grid’s website says they expect to have power restored by 2:15 p.m.

This comes after about 2,300 customers were without power Thursday morning, mostly in northern Jefferson County.

