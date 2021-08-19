Advertisement

Nearly 4,000 without power in St. Lawrence County

(Associated Press)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 11:55 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WWNY) - Nearly 4,000 customers were without power in St. Lawrence County at noontime.

The bulk of them were spread across Canton, Lisbon, Louisville, Madrid, Norfolk, Potsdam, and Waddington.

National Grid’s website says they expect to have power restored by 2:15 p.m.

This comes after about 2,300 customers were without power Thursday morning, mostly in northern Jefferson County.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Watertown businessman and property owner thinks he has a solid answer to helping solve the...
Watertown property owner looks to donate building to help combat homelessness
Early Wednesday city firefighters and police were called to Mill Street.
Crews respond to unattended campfire at old mill in Watertown, find belongings
There was an unusual police call in Waddington on Wednesday, and what was caught on cell phone...
Cell phone video shows man punching police in Waddington
Christopher Ayers
Carthage man allegedly had sexual contact with girl under 11
State police are providing more context to Monday’s shooting in Carthage.
State Police give more information on Carthage shooting

Latest News

Most of the tents housing ousted tenants of the condemned apartment building at 661 Factory...
Displaced tenants leave Factory Street ‘tent city’
The New York State Fair butter sculpture was unveiled Thursday.
State fair butter sculpture unveiled
Lewis County Sheriff's Office
Travel advisory issued for southern Lewis County due to flooded roads
Traffic advisory
Water main break closes part of Croghan’s Main Street