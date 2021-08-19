New details emerge in killing of Fort Drum soldier

SUSSEX COUNTY, New Jersey (WWNY) - There are new details about the killing of a Fort Drum soldier, allegedly at the hands of a fellow soldier.

The case of 23-year-old Jamaal Mellish is in New Jersey state court this week.

He and a 16 year-old are accused of kidnapping and killing 20-year-old Hayden Harris last December.

According to the New Jersey Herald, prosecutors on Wednesday said Mellish and Harris had swapped vehicles in July 2020. They say Harris was unhappy with the deal, which prosecutors say “angered” Mellish.

Prosecutors say Mellish told friends he wanted to “kidnap and beat up” Harris.

On December 17, prosecutors say the two met up to undo the deal, but Mellish had already sold the vehicle Harris had traded him.

That’s when Harris was allegedly bound and gagged, driven nearly 300 miles to New Jersey, shot, and killed.

The Herald reports that Mellish’s lawyer pointed to several letters supporting Mellish, including one from an Army sergeant who said Mellish was a model soldier.

The prosecution, however, says Mellish went AWOL four times during 2020.

He’s expected back in court on September 22.

