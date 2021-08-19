Advertisement

New details emerge in killing of Fort Drum soldier

Jamaal Mellish
Jamaal Mellish(WWNY)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 4:27 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUSSEX COUNTY, New Jersey (WWNY) - There are new details about the killing of a Fort Drum soldier, allegedly at the hands of a fellow soldier.

The case of 23-year-old Jamaal Mellish is in New Jersey state court this week.

He and a 16 year-old are accused of kidnapping and killing 20-year-old Hayden Harris last December.

According to the New Jersey Herald, prosecutors on Wednesday said Mellish and Harris had swapped vehicles in July 2020. They say Harris was unhappy with the deal, which prosecutors say “angered” Mellish.

Prosecutors say Mellish told friends he wanted to “kidnap and beat up” Harris.

On December 17, prosecutors say the two met up to undo the deal, but Mellish had already sold the vehicle Harris had traded him.

That’s when Harris was allegedly bound and gagged, driven nearly 300 miles to New Jersey, shot, and killed.

The Herald reports that Mellish’s lawyer pointed to several letters supporting Mellish, including one from an Army sergeant who said Mellish was a model soldier.

The prosecution, however, says Mellish went AWOL four times during 2020.

He’s expected back in court on September 22.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Watertown businessman and property owner thinks he has a solid answer to helping solve the...
Watertown property owner looks to donate building to help combat homelessness
Early Wednesday city firefighters and police were called to Mill Street.
Crews respond to unattended campfire at old mill in Watertown, find belongings
There was an unusual police call in Waddington on Wednesday, and what was caught on cell phone...
Cell phone video shows man punching police in Waddington
State police are providing more context to Monday’s shooting in Carthage.
State Police give more information on Carthage shooting
Afghanistan withdrawal graphic
10th Mountain Division soldiers remain in Afghanistan, shown protecting Kabul airport

Latest News

A nurse prepares a shot of the vaccine against COVID-19.
What you need to know about COVID-19 booster shots
Old Globe Mini Mall
Turning old building into homeless shelter - can it be done?
Massena VA clinic
Veterans concerned about Massena VA clinic’s closure
wwny North country gets ready to deal with COVID-19
Thursday’s numbers: COVID cases up again