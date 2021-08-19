Advertisement

New Hampshire hermit secures housing for winter

By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 11:28 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — An off-the-grid New Hampshire hermit known as “River Dave” is no longer homeless.

One of his supporters posted on social media that temporary housing has been secured for David Lidstone through the winter while he decides whether to rebuild his cabin or accept some other housing.

The location is being kept secret to protect Lidstone’s privacy, Jodie Gedeon wrote in a statement.

There has been an outpouring of support for Lidstone after he was evicted by a landowner and jailed before his cabin burned down.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Watertown businessman and property owner thinks he has a solid answer to helping solve the...
Watertown property owner looks to donate building to help combat homelessness
Early Wednesday city firefighters and police were called to Mill Street.
Crews respond to unattended campfire at old mill in Watertown, find belongings
State police are providing more context to Monday’s shooting in Carthage.
State Police give more information on Carthage shooting
Afghanistan withdrawal graphic
10th Mountain Division soldiers remain in Afghanistan, shown protecting Kabul airport
There was an unusual police call in Waddington on Wednesday, and what was caught on cell phone...
Cell phone video shows man punching police in Waddington

Latest News

OceanSky Cruises is offering luxury air cruises to the North Pole.
Luxury airship offers rides to the North Pole
Most of the tents housing ousted tenants of the condemned apartment building have been removed...
Displaced tenants leave Factory Street ‘tent city’
The Monument Fire grew by almost 3,000 acres to 74,759 acres and it is 5% contained. (Source:...
Dozens of homes burn as California wildfire siege continues
After striking Haiti and impacting other Caribbean islands this week as a tropical storm,...
Hurricane Grace makes landfall near Mexico’s Tulum temples
A Texas law outlawing an abortion method commonly used to end second-trimester pregnancies was...
Appeals court upholds Texas law to ban abortion procedure