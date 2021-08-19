Advertisement

Power out for thousands early Thursday

Power outage
Power outage(AP Images)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 5:25 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
(WWNY) - A couple thousand customers are without power in Jefferson County Thursday morning.

Of the 2,300, the bulk are in Cape Vincent and Clayton, with a few in the town of line.

As of 5:15 a.m., the National Grid website shows that they should have power back on shortly, around 5:45.

Another 300 customers are in the dark in Lewis County, mostly in the towns of New Bremen and Watson.

National Grid estimates those people should have power back on by 7:15 a.m.

