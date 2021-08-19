Relive your glory days at Carthage sports get-together

CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - The Carthage High School sports program has produced many legendary athletes and moments.

There’s an event coming up that will be a celebration of Carthage sports.

If you have been a part of Comets sports over the years and you want to relive personal glory days wearing the Carthage uniform, be at the Hilton Garden Inn in Watertown this Saturday night.

It’s all for a great cause.

Dinner committee member Kirk Ventiquattro says several people from Carthage began texting each other earlier this summer and decided to have a yearly get-together.

“So, Luke Clarke, he graduated in ‘76 -- I played baseball with him at Carthage -- Luke spearheaded this whole thing,” Ventiquattro said. “So, at the Hilton Garden Inn, 5 o’clock is the happy hour, 5 ‘til 6, and then from 6 ‘til 9 we’ll be sharing stories and having fun about the past.”

If you’re interested in going, you can call Ventiquattro at 315-783-6589 and he’ll make sure you get on the list.

“If you want to come, we want you to be there,” he said.

