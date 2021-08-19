Advertisement

Relive your glory days at Carthage sports get-together

By Mel Busler
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 7:28 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - The Carthage High School sports program has produced many legendary athletes and moments.

There’s an event coming up that will be a celebration of Carthage sports.

If you have been a part of Comets sports over the years and you want to relive personal glory days wearing the Carthage uniform, be at the Hilton Garden Inn in Watertown this Saturday night.

It’s all for a great cause.

Dinner committee member Kirk Ventiquattro says several people from Carthage began texting each other earlier this summer and decided to have a yearly get-together.

“So, Luke Clarke, he graduated in ‘76 -- I played baseball with him at Carthage -- Luke spearheaded this whole thing,” Ventiquattro  said. “So, at the Hilton Garden Inn, 5 o’clock is the happy hour, 5 ‘til 6, and then from 6 ‘til 9 we’ll be sharing stories and having fun about the past.”

If you’re interested in going, you can call Ventiquattro at 315-783-6589 and he’ll make sure you get on the list.

“If you want to come, we want you to be there,” he said.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Watertown businessman and property owner thinks he has a solid answer to helping solve the...
Watertown property owner looks to donate building to help combat homelessness
Early Wednesday city firefighters and police were called to Mill Street.
Crews respond to unattended campfire at old mill in Watertown, find belongings
State police are providing more context to Monday’s shooting in Carthage.
State Police give more information on Carthage shooting
Afghanistan withdrawal graphic
10th Mountain Division soldiers remain in Afghanistan, shown protecting Kabul airport
There was an unusual police call in Waddington on Wednesday, and what was caught on cell phone...
Cell phone video shows man punching police in Waddington

Latest News

Relive Carthage Comets glory
Frank Sibley is making a name for himself in the Sportsman Division at Can-Am Speedway in...
Driver spotlight: Frank Sibley
Driver spotlight: Frank Sibley
The Watertown Red & Black hope to bounce back after a loss to Syracuse over the weekend.
Red & Black look to bounce back after loss to Syracuse