Richard G. “Dick” Grimes, 86, of Lowville

LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Richard G. “Dick” Grimes, 86, Brookside Circle, passed away on Wednesday morning, August 18, 2021 at his home.

A memorial service will be at 1:00 p.m. on Sunday, September 12, 2021 at First Presbyterian Church, Lowville with Pastor Laurie Sponaugle officiating. The service will be live streamed and can be accessed at Preslow.org. There are no calling hours. Burial will be at a later date at Big Flats Rural Home Cemetery, Big Flats NY. Richard has generously donated his body as an anatomical gift to SUNY Upstate Medical University for research so that he can continue to help others. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Richard’s name to First Presbyterian Church, 7707 N. State Street, Lowville NY, 13367 or a charity of one’s choice. Arrangements are with Iseneker Funeral Home, Inc., Lowville.

He is survived by his loving wife Linda; a son, Donald Grimes and his wife Susan of Rochester, NY; a daughter, Debora and her husband Richard Preputnik of Castorland, NY; a son James and his wife Charlene Grimes of Delphi Falls, NY; eight grandchildren and five great grandchildren.

Richard was born on October 7, 1934 in Corning, NY a son of the late Gordon H. and Minnie E. Grimes. In 1954 he graduated from Corning Northside High School. While in school he was a member of the Naval Reserves and served active duty from 1955-1957. On June 22, 1958, he married Linda Burt at First Presbyterian Church, Big Flats, NY. From 1959-1988 Richard worked as a correction officer for NYS Department of Corrections. He worked five years at Greenhaven Prison. He then worked mostly at Camp Georgetown. Richard made Sergeant working at Camp Pharsalia, retiring in 1988. He was a scout master for ten years. Together with his wife he enjoyed traveling, reading and carpentry. Most of all he enjoyed spending time with his family.

Richard was a member of the First Presbyterian Church in Lowville.

