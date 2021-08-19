Flood warning for parts of Lewis County

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Thursday starts out warm, muggy, and wet.

There’s a flood warning for southern Lewis County until 11:30 a.m. Forecasters say to not drive through any water that crossing a roadway.

Showers could be heavy in the morning and more scattered in the afternoon.

It will be mostly cloudy with highs in the mid- to upper 70s.

It will be another warm night. Lows will be in the mid- to upper 60s.

We should see some sun on Friday. It will be partly sunny with only a 20 percent chance of rain.

It will be mostly cloudy on Saturday and partly sunny on Sunday with a 40 percent chance of rain each day. Both days will have highs in the low 80s.

It will be mostly sunny on Monday and Tuesday, with sunny skies on Wednesday. Highs will be in the low 80s all three days. There’s a 40 percent chance of rain on Monday.

