Sign up for North Country Community Cup

By 7 News Staff
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 7:57 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The North Country Community Cup makes a return next month.

Organizer Anne Garno brought us up to speed during an interview on 7 News This Morning. You can watch her interview in the video above.

The Community Cup is a series of “mildly competitive” sporting events that pit one team against another. Teams can come from businesses, nonprofits, schools, or any other organization.

The Community Cup will be September 14-18. Most events will be held at Jefferson Community College.

There’s a $100-per-team entry fee.

Find out more and sign up at www.northcccup.com.

