State fair butter sculpture unveiled

SYRACUSE, New York (WWNY) - The 53rd annual New York State Fair butter sculpture was unveiled Thursday.

That’s as the fair itself is set to open Friday.

The sculpture features three scenes: Back to School, Back to Sports, and Back to Play.

The American Dairy Association North East says the three-part sculpture depicts teens in a school cafeteria, on a soccer field, and at home gaming, illustrating the important part dairy products play in school, in sports, and playing with friends.

