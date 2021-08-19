Advertisement

State fair butter sculpture unveiled

The New York State Fair butter sculpture was unveiled Thursday.
The New York State Fair butter sculpture was unveiled Thursday.(American Dairy Association North East)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 11:20 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SYRACUSE, New York (WWNY) - The 53rd annual New York State Fair butter sculpture was unveiled Thursday.

That’s as the fair itself is set to open Friday.

The sculpture features three scenes: Back to School, Back to Sports, and Back to Play.

The American Dairy Association North East says the three-part sculpture depicts teens in a school cafeteria, on a soccer field, and at home gaming, illustrating the important part dairy products play in school, in sports, and playing with friends.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Watertown businessman and property owner thinks he has a solid answer to helping solve the...
Watertown property owner looks to donate building to help combat homelessness
Early Wednesday city firefighters and police were called to Mill Street.
Crews respond to unattended campfire at old mill in Watertown, find belongings
State police are providing more context to Monday’s shooting in Carthage.
State Police give more information on Carthage shooting
Afghanistan withdrawal graphic
10th Mountain Division soldiers remain in Afghanistan, shown protecting Kabul airport
There was an unusual police call in Waddington on Wednesday, and what was caught on cell phone...
Cell phone video shows man punching police in Waddington

Latest News

Most of the tents housing ousted tenants of the condemned apartment building have been removed...
Displaced tenants leave Factory Street ‘tent city’
Lewis County Sheriff's Office
Travel advisory issued for southern Lewis County due to flooded roads
Traffic advisory
Water main break closes part of Croghan’s Main Street
North Country Community Cup
Sign up for North Country Community Cup