State fair butter sculpture unveiled
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 11:20 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
SYRACUSE, New York (WWNY) - The 53rd annual New York State Fair butter sculpture was unveiled Thursday.
That’s as the fair itself is set to open Friday.
The sculpture features three scenes: Back to School, Back to Sports, and Back to Play.
The American Dairy Association North East says the three-part sculpture depicts teens in a school cafeteria, on a soccer field, and at home gaming, illustrating the important part dairy products play in school, in sports, and playing with friends.
