Thursday’s numbers: COVID cases up again

wwny North country gets ready to deal with COVID-19
By Scott Atkinson
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 4:05 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The news about COVID in northern New York isn’t getting any better.

St. Lawrence County reports 101 new cases for the three day period of Tuesday through Thursday. There are now 238 active cases of COVID in the county - that’s up by 36 cases from Monday.

There are nine people in the hospital - that number hasn’t changed. There are no new deaths in St. Lawrence County.

Jefferson County added another 20 cases Thursday. (Jefferson and Lewis counties have gone back to reporting new cases numbers every week day.) The number of people hospitalized went up by one, to four, while the number of people in isolation decreased by one, to 103. No new deaths were reported.

And in Lewis County, the number of cases went up by five. There are 40 people in isolation. No new deaths were reported.

Since the pandemic began, St. Lawrence County has reported 8,047 cases, Jefferson County has had 7,544 cases, and Lewis County has had 2,492 cases, for a total of 18,083 cases in northern New York.

